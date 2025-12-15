Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, December 19, 2025
DMV Music Alliance Presents: Local Frequency W. Bitter Luck
1940 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
DC9 NIGHTCLUB
About This Event
LOCAL FREQUENCY RETURNS TO DC9
Join us for a high-energy night of live music featuring three powerful acts:
Live at Zac’s House, The Dead Queens, and Bitter Luck(headliner).
Come experience local talent, electric performances, and the vibrant pulse of the DMV music scene.
Tickets are just $15 – your support helps amplify local artists and strengthen our ecosystem.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19th
DOORS OPEN 7PM
