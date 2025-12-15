DMV Music Alliance Presents: Local Frequency W. Bitter Luck
DMV Music Alliance Presents: Local Frequency W. Bitter Luck

About This Event

LOCAL FREQUENCY RETURNS TO DC9

Join us for a high-energy night of live music featuring three powerful acts:

Live at Zac’s House, The Dead Queens, and Bitter Luck(headliner).

Come experience local talent, electric performances, and the vibrant pulse of the DMV music scene.

Tickets are just $15 – your support helps amplify local artists and strengthen our ecosystem.

DOORS OPEN 7PM

