DMV Comedy Wars: A Comedy Benefit for Humane Rescue Alliance

Thursday, July 13th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rosslyn LIVE: Drag Show
Gateway Park
O'Sullivan's Irish PubMore details
We are raising funds via ticket sales and donations to Humane Rescue Alliance.
Ticket sales will go to help HRA, where they are dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals in addition to bringing people and animals together.
3 teams (DC, MD, VA) go head- to head- to head in a battle for local comedy supremacy. A special guest closes out the show while we tabulate the votes- this one is amazing.
InterestsComedy
Share with friends