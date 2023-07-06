Thursday, July 13, 2023

DMV Comedy Wars: A Comedy Benefit for Humane Rescue Alliance

3207 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA

O'Sullivan's Irish Pub

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15

About This Event

We are raising funds via ticket sales and donations to Humane Rescue Alliance.

Ticket sales will go to help HRA, where they are dedicated to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals in addition to bringing people and animals together.

3 teams (DC, MD, VA) go head- to head- to head in a battle for local comedy supremacy. A special guest closes out the show while we tabulate the votes- this one is amazing.

Tags

Comedy

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 13, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

O'Sullivan's Irish Pub
View Map