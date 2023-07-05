Saturday, October 7, 2023

DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival

4320 Chantilly Shopping Center Chantilly, VA
Fairfax

Dulles Expo and Conference Center

$15+

About This Event

Bring your friends, family, and appetite for a delicious weekend shopping experience. The top coffee shops, coffee roasters, chocolatiers, gourmet food purveyors, and unique artisans from DC, Maryland, Virginia, and abroad will gather at the Dulles Expo Center South Hall for the DMV Chocolate and Coffee Festival. Come shop from over 200 vendors.

Food + Drink

Date

Saturday, October 7, 2023 10:00 am

Location

Dulles Expo and Conference Center
