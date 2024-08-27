DMV Area Creatives: Boost Your Business with an Accelerator Program
Thursday, August 29, 2024

DMV Area Creatives: Boost Your Business with an Accelerator Program

District of Columbia US
Virtual

Virtual

About This Event

Join us to learn about an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs in the DMV area!

The Ascend Retail Business Accelerator, a partnership between SEED SPOT and Wacif, is launching this fall. This 6-week program is designed to help creative retail brands scale their businesses and increase their impact.

In this info session, we’ll cover:
– Program details and benefits
– Application process
– Q&A with program organizers

Who should attend:
– Independent clothing brand owners
– Small-scale manufacturers
– Artists selling original pieces and creative products
– Anyone interested in supporting local creative businesses

Take advantage of this chance to take your creative business to the next level!

Key Dates:
Info Session: August 29, 2024
Application Deadline: September 13, 2024
Program Runs: October 7 – November 13, 2024

RSVP now to secure your spot!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascend-retail-information-session-tickets-993720162757?aff=oddtdtcreator

Take your creative business to new heights! Learn more about the program here:

Ascend Retail

Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:30 pm

Virtual