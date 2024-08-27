DMV Area Creatives: Boost Your Business with an Accelerator Program

Join us to learn about an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs in the DMV area!

The Ascend Retail Business Accelerator, a partnership between SEED SPOT and Wacif, is launching this fall. This 6-week program is designed to help creative retail brands scale their businesses and increase their impact.

In this info session, we’ll cover:

– Program details and benefits

– Application process

– Q&A with program organizers

Who should attend:

– Independent clothing brand owners

– Small-scale manufacturers

– Artists selling original pieces and creative products

– Anyone interested in supporting local creative businesses

Take advantage of this chance to take your creative business to the next level!

Key Dates:

Info Session: August 29, 2024

Application Deadline: September 13, 2024

Program Runs: October 7 – November 13, 2024

RSVP now to secure your spot!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascend-retail-information-session-tickets-993720162757?aff=oddtdtcreator

Take your creative business to new heights! Learn more about the program here: