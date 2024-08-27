DMV Area Creatives: Boost Your Business with an Accelerator Program

Sunday, August 11th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Join us to learn about an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs in the DMV area!
The Ascend Retail Business Accelerator, a partnership between SEED SPOT and Wacif, is launching this fall. This 6-week program is designed to help creative retail brands scale their businesses and increase their impact.
In this info session, we’ll cover:
– Program details and benefits
– Application process
– Q&A with program organizers
Who should attend:
– Independent clothing brand owners
– Small-scale manufacturers
– Artists selling original pieces and creative products
– Anyone interested in supporting local creative businesses
Take advantage of this chance to take your creative business to the next level!
Key Dates:
Info Session: August 29, 2024
Application Deadline: September 13, 2024
Program Runs: October 7 – November 13, 2024
RSVP now to secure your spot!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ascend-retail-information-session-tickets-993720162757?aff=oddtdtcreator
Take your creative business to new heights! Learn more about the program here: