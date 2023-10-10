Planning a team outing, bachelorette party, or get together with friends? Join us for DIY terrarium building! While walk-in terrarium building is available every day, DIY terrarium reservations are available so you can rest assured that your plans are on the books.

A deposit of $25 per person is required to reserve seats at a shared table. Groups of 6 or more may have a full table to their party, pending availability. Ticket sales end 2 hours before reservation time slots begin. However, walk-in terrarium building is always welcome. Deposits are applied to your final bill at the time of checkout. When you join us for DIY terrarium building, you can get your hands dirty in our DIY space for one hour.

Choose your terrarium from our vast selection. Prices start at $30 and average around $35.

Select your cacti, succulents, or air plants

Choose your decor! We have everything from nautical decor to dried florals

A PlantHouse crew member will be there every step of the way to ensure you have a memorable experience. DIY reservation deposits are non-refundable.