Sunday, September 24, 2023

DIY Skin Care w/Oak Lane

1121 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

1121 King St

$40

About This Event

Get ready for a fantastic adventure into the world of anhydrous formulations! This class is all about unlocking the magic of creating your own skincare with natural ingredients — no harmful chemicals included! We’ll embark on a journey of discovery, exploring emulsions, natural versus synthetic ingredients, and uncovering a treasure trove of handy DIY websites and recipes online. Come hang with us and leave with your own personalized lip balm and whipped body butter!

