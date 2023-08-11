Saturday, August 19, 2023

DIY Plant Bar

946 Grady Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Free with coupon code // $20

Come plant with us! We’ll bring the dirt and you pick the plant! We’ll have a bunch of leafy littles for you to choose from and use repurposed pots and vessels for you to pick your favorite one to bring home your new plant baby in.

Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville.  Check out classes weekly.  For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

EventswellnessSelf-CareEntrepreneurship

Saturday, August 19, 2023 12:00 pm

Dairy Market in Charlottesville
