DIY Plant Bar

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Art Out Loud
Selina Union Market & Cowork
Dairy Market in CharlottesvilleMore details
Come plant with us! We’ll bring the dirt and you pick the plant! We’ll have a bunch of leafy littles for you to choose from and use repurposed pots and vessels for you to pick your favorite one to bring home your new plant baby in.
Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville. Check out classes weekly. For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.
