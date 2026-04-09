Diva Vibes & Virgin Voyages
Thursday, April 16, 2026

Diva Vibes & Virgin Voyages

800 Pleasant Dr Rockville, Maryland 20850

Botanero Restaurant

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About This Event

Don’t miss an unforgettable Thursday night full of flavor, flair, and fabulous energy.

The evening begins with a warm welcome from Beth Borrego and Rod Rodriguez of Cruise Planners, followed by a brief introduction to the mission of Rainbow Place Shelter. Our main presentation features Andrae Roberts-Dukes from Virgin Voyages, bringing insider insights and unmistakable Virgin flair. The night then turns up the energy with a show-stopping live performance by the electrifying Nubia Love-Jackson—soak in the Virgin Voyages vibe and get down with one of the DC area’s most dynamic Queens. It’s entertainment with heart, soul, and sparkle.

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Date

Thursday, April 16, 2026 05:30 pm

Location

Botanero Restaurant
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