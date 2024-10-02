District Of The Damned
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown Dupont Circle

DC Improv Comedy Club

General Admission (seated at table) - $20.00 Reserved Table (2 tickets included) - $50.00 Reserved Table (4 tickets included) - $100.00

Award-winning comedy troupe Bad Medicine brings you District of the Damned! A king-sized Halloween sketch comedy show featuring all the most haunting laughs and scares Bad Medicine could dig up. This show debuts new monster characters while resurrecting some spooky fan favorites. Expect high-energy laughs, tricks, treats, and a devilishly good time. Join in the fun by coming in costume!

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

