District Hunt Kickoff

Join District Hunt for their 5th annual puzzle hunt! Play at your own pace or challenge yourself against the clock in this choose-your-own-adventure hunt.

Each year, they design their game around a different theme built into the physical and cultural landscape of Washington D.C. This year’s game is called “The Path of Yeast Resistance.” An anonymous food critic who goes by the moniker “Rib Gourmand” disappeared for nearly a decade without a trace, but new clues suggest they discovered an unsavory secret. To determine who to trust with this information, they concocted a 3-course puzzle – each plate bigger than the last.

There are two ways to play, as an individual or with a team. Each ticket purchase accommodates up to 8 players.