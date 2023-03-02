District Fray Presents GIRLS TO THE FRONT

District Fray Magazine, Serenata, Taqueira Las Gemelas and Shop Made in DC present Girls to the Front: A Celebration of Community Building, our second annual event with SHE:DC highlighting powerhouse women of color making incredible waves in D.C. hospitality and our local arts scene. We will be providing a cocktail demo with Andra “AJ” Johnson of Serenata; a carnitas taco-making class with Taqueira Las Gemelas’ Yesenia Neri-Diaz; a mini-arts market curated by Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center; and a one-hour panel championing female leaders in these industries.

JOIN US FOR:

Cocktail or cooking demo + a mini-arts market from 6-7 p.m

Panel from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Mingle from 8:30-9 p.m.

Cost:

Panel only: $25 for non-members, $15 for District Fray members

Panel + cocktail demo: $55 for non-members, $55 + Serenata swag bag for District Fray members

Panel + cooking demo: $85 for non-members, $85 + Taqueira Las Gemelas swag bag for District Fray members

Each attendee will receive one complimentary cocktail from Serenata. $5 of each ticket goes to the SHE:DC fund. The panel and demos have limited seating, so get your tickets now.

Not a member? Join District Fray today for as little as $4 per month. You’ll have unlimited access to our digital content and can upgrade your membership to receive our print edition and other VIP options. Sign up now.