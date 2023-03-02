Thursday // Mar 23, 2023

District Fray Presents GIRLS TO THE FRONT

1280 4th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
More details
Register Here

$25 for non-members, $15 for District Fray members

About this event

District Fray Magazine, SerenataTaqueira Las Gemelas and Shop Made in DC present Girls to the Front: A Celebration of Community Building, our second annual event with SHE:DC highlighting powerhouse women of color making incredible waves in D.C. hospitality and our local arts scene. We will be providing a cocktail demo with Andra “AJ” Johnson of Serenata; a carnitas taco-making class with Taqueira Las Gemelas’ Yesenia Neri-Diaz; a mini-arts market curated by Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center; and a one-hour panel championing female leaders in these industries.

JOIN US FOR:

  • Cocktail or cooking demo + a mini-arts market from 6-7 p.m
  • Panel from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Mingle from 8:30-9 p.m.

Cost:

  • Panel only: $25 for non-members, $15 for District Fray members
  • Panel + cocktail demo: $55 for non-members, $55 + Serenata swag bag for District Fray members
  • Panel + cooking demo: $85 for non-members, $85 + Taqueira Las Gemelas swag bag for District Fray members

Each attendee will receive one complimentary cocktail from Serenata. $5 of each ticket goes to the SHE:DC fund. The panel and demos have limited seating, so get your tickets now.

Not a member? Join District Fray today for as little as $4 per month. You’ll have unlimited access to our digital content and can upgrade your membership to receive our print edition and other VIP options. Sign up now.

Tags

Share with friends

Date and Time

Thursday // Mar 23, 2023, 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Location

La Cosecha
View Map