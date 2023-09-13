Tuesday, October 10, 2023

District Dogs Puppy Playtime

3210 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

The Bark Park by District Dogs

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15

About This Event

Join us for our bi-weekly Puppy Playtime sessions! Enjoy carefully monitored, private play in the Bark Park as District Dogs staff encourages positive social interaction and helps acclimate your pup to the sights and smells of a typical dog park setting. The benefit of this activity is to ensure your puppy gets a vital head start in experiencing new things to set them up for success in future training classes, dog parks, playtime, and everyday situations.

Treats and plenty of belly rubs are always provided. Don’t miss out on this tail-wagging good time!

Tags

Pets

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 06:45 pm

Location

The Bark Park by District Dogs
View Map