District Dogs Puppy Playtime

Join us for our bi-weekly Puppy Playtime sessions! Enjoy carefully monitored, private play in the Bark Park as District Dogs staff encourages positive social interaction and helps acclimate your pup to the sights and smells of a typical dog park setting. The benefit of this activity is to ensure your puppy gets a vital head start in experiencing new things to set them up for success in future training classes, dog parks, playtime, and everyday situations.

Treats and plenty of belly rubs are always provided. Don’t miss out on this tail-wagging good time!

Limited tickets available: We’re all about emphasizing the big fun that comes in small groups. Pups will be split up by size and age for safe, age-appropriate play. To help ensure the highest safety standards we’re limiting tickets to 8 pups per session, and we expect them to go fast! We recommend grabbing tickets early so you don’t miss out.

Is your pup a current District Dog Training student? All families with a pup currently enrolled in classes with District Dog Training are eligible for one (1) free ticket to any Puppy Playtime event of their choosing! Please email us at [email protected] to claim your unique promo code and reserve your spot.

Puppies 12-24 weeks old are welcome, or after their second round of immunizations. Proof of immunization is required (acknowledgement at checkout). Parking is available both on the street and in the lot out back. Tickets will not be sold at the event, please plan accordingly.