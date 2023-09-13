District Dogs Puppy Playtime

Join us for our bi-weekly Puppy Playtime sessions! Enjoy carefully monitored, private play in the Bark Park as District Dogs staff encourages positive social interaction and helps acclimate your pup to the sights and smells of a typical dog park setting. The benefit of this activity is to ensure your puppy gets a vital head start in experiencing new things to set them up for success in future training classes, dog parks, playtime, and everyday situations.

Treats and plenty of belly rubs are always provided. Don’t miss out on this tail-wagging good time!