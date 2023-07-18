District Dogs “Open Swim” Pool Pawty

Let’s kick off summer with a splash!

Join us at District Dogs’ private Bark Park for an afternoon of fun in the sun! Spend the day splashing around District Dogs’ private Bark Park with sprinklers, pools and snacks.

👙 Pools, splash pads and sprinklers for endless fun

🍹 Human snacks and refreshments

⛺ NEW doggy cabanas!

🌴 Towels for post-play cleanup and individual hooks to hang leashes, collars and coats

🍪 Treats and puppuccinos

Grab a ticket for the number of pups you have and let’s woof it up! Tickets will not be sold at the event, please plan ahead. Parking is available on the street and in the parking lot behind the daycare.

Please note that all our “Open Swim” pool pawties are just that — open for any dog breed! If you’re looking for a specific Breed Bash, please visit our Eventbrite home page for a full listing of our upcoming events.