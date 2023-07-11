Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
The Comedy Clubhouse DC - U StreetMore details
Every Friday Join us Live at the DC Comedy Clubhouse for the District Comedy Show. The DMV has produced some of the nations greatest comedians, our talented lineup of Stand Up Comedians is sure to show you why!
The DC Comedy Clubhouse provides premium comedy, your favorite cocktail, hookah, and LAUGHS. Enjoy the underground/urban comedy experience in the entertainment district of the nations capitol.
Always remember, LADIES night is every night | Celebrate your birthday, promotion, or parties with us. Feel free to inquire within.
Early Arrival is suggested
Rideshare should be considered
This show is expected to sell out, get your tickets now, don’t miss out on your laughs
Safety is a top priority for The DC Comedy Clubhouse & America Laugh Again. We create a comfortable environment for guest to laugh.
Doors Open @8pm| Show Starts @9pm
Drink Specials & Food Menu Available
