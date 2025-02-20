Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Sunday, February 23, 2025
District Bridges 5th Annual Chili Cook Off
3120 Georgia Avenue NW Washington, DC 20010
Sonny's Pizza
About This Event
“Lower Georgia Ave is keeping it hot and spicy with the 5th Annual Chili Cook Off 🙌
Local restaurant chefs will be competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award & other prizes.
Join your friends and neighbors for family-friendly fun to sample them all and pick your favorite.”
