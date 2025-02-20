District Beer Fest: Winter

Get ready for DC’s best beer festival experience when District Beer Fest kicks off. Enjoy specially curated exhibitors, including the DMV’s top breweries, as they share with you some of the best beers, beverages and eats in the country.

Try the best beer in town – all under the same roof: Specially curated seasonal beers, with a soundtrack provided by live entertainmen at Dock 5 inside Union Market.

This is a fun environment for beer lovers & friends with a limited ticket capacity. Think about your ideal beer event experience: this is it.