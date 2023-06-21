Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Disney Princess: The Concert

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

$29+

About This Event

Immerse yourself in pure Disney magic with larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects as acclaimed stars sing your favorite songs and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy with your loved ones.

Broadway’s Christy Altomare (AnastasiaMamma Mia), Shoba Narayan (AladdinHamilton), Anneliese van der Pol (Beauty and the Beast, Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven), and Syndee Winters (The Lion KingHamilton) combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof), and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge).

Show off your best prince and princess style during a pre-show parade on stage!

Date

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
