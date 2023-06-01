Friday, June 23, 2023

Dirt Happy Hour with Hermetic State, MUSE(O)FIRE + Krystal C. Mack

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

STABLE Arts

Free+

About This Event

Join Dirt for a New Eagle Creek Saloon Happy Hour with Hermetic State, MUSE(O)FIRE & Krystal C. Mack. Dirt is an independent platform, collective, and resource for accessible critical arts discourse. Originally founded in the DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, Dirt focuses on direct engagement with artists, culture, and the forces that impact them.

Friday, June 23, 2023 06:00 pm

STABLE Arts
