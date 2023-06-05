Ever wondered what it is like to eat in the dark? Eminent psychologists have been advocating dining in the dark as the ultimate taste experience for many years. Studies show that 80 percent of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses—namely taste and smell—take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level. After donning your blindfold in the darkened, candlelit room, you’ll soon realise that focusing on the taste and smell of this specially curated summer menu can be a truly enlightening experience—provided you’re not afraid of the dark! Get your tickets for Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience in Washington D.C.!