Ever wondered what it is like to eat in the dark? Eminent psychologists have long advocated dining in the dark as the ultimate taste experience. Studies show that 80 percent of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses—namely taste and smell—take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level. After donning your blindfold in the darkened, candlelit room, you’ll soon realize that focusing on the taste and smell of this specially curated summer menu can be a truly enlightening experience—provided you’re not afraid of the dark! Choose from three different menus to suit your dietary preferences. Times vary.