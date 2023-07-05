Saturday, August 12, 2023

Diana Krall

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$43+

About This Event

Five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall is a true musical force and one of the most accomplished and distinctive musicians in the world today. Audiences are sure to enjoy her rich, honeyed vocals and tender piano melodies on songs such as “Let’s Fall in Love,” “Night and Day,” and “The Look of Love” when she returns to Wolf Trap this summer.

Tags

EventsConcertArtistsPerforming artsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 12, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
View Map