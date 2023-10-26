Dia De Los Muertos Block Party
Friday, October 27, 2023

670 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC
Brentwood

Bryant Street Market

Free+

Celebrate the vibrant Mexican tradition of Dia de Los Muertos at our lively Block Party! Join us at Bryant St Market on Bryant Street for an evening filled with music, art, and remembrance. Immerse yourself in the colorful atmosphere as we honor our departed loved ones with joyful festivities. From intricate face painting to traditional altar displays, experience the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. Enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine, dance to lively tunes, and indulge in spooky libations. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate life and death in a truly unforgettable way!

Outdoor ActivitiesFood + DrinkLive Music

Friday, October 27, 2023 05:00 pm
