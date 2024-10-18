Dia de Los Muertos Block Party

Celebrate the vibrant Mexican tradition of Dia de Los Muertos at our second annual Block Party! Join us at Bryant St Market in partnership with Taqueria Habanero and Alegria on Bryant Street NE for an evening filled with music, art, and remembrance. Immerse yourself in the colorful atmosphere as we honor our departed loved ones with joyful festivities. From intricate face painting to traditional altar displays, experience the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. Enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine, dance to lively tunes, and indulge in spooky libations. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate life and death in a truly unforgettable way!