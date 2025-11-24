Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can be seen in the title role of BET+’s dark comedy series, AVERAGE JOE, from McG, which has garnered incredible reviews from Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly. Most recently, Deon can be seen in THE MADNESS starring Colman Domingo, a political drama thriller for Netflix from Clement Virgo and VJ Boyd, produced by Chernin. Additionally, he can be seen in Blitz Bazawule’s critically acclaimed remake of THE COLOR PURPLE, the film scored 16 nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, winning 11, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Before that, Deon starred in Jeymes Samuel’s THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield. Deon was featured in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s YOU PEOPLE for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.