Denizens Brewing Co. Celebrates 10 Years with a Lager Festival!

Mark your calendars on June 15th for an awesome lager party to celebrate Denizens Brewing Co.’s 10th Anniversary at our taproom in Riverdale Park!

We’re turning ten and throwing a huge celebration – here is what to expect:

– 12 different lager beers! 6 made by Denizens and another 6 from some of our local

brewery friends! (Atlas, Franklin’s, Lost Generation, Manor Hill, Port City, and

Streetcar 82)

– All lager beers are $6.50 all day

– Live music from LoLo and The Flint Hill Hustle

– Food specials from our food partner Catalyst Hot Dogs

– Commemorative 10th Anniversary t-shirt for sale

To make things even more fun, we made a BRAND NEW BEER with our best friends over at Brookland’s Finest that we are calling Good Neighbors Lager. This delicious Dortmunder Export Lager will be available at the Denizens taproom, Brookland’s Finest, the Pug, Solly’s Tavern, and Union Trust throughout June in honor of Brookland’s and Denizens’ 10th Anniversary.

The fun starts at 1pm on June 15th: There is no ticket or reservations required for this event – just show up, drink lager beer, and eat hot dogs! We can’t wait to party with you!