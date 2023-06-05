Monday, June 5th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: HIIT
Gateway Green
Elevate Interval FitnessMore details
Attention Washington, D.C.! Spartan DEKA & Elevate Interval Fitness are excited to introduce our new challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA STRONG consists of (10) functional training zones with zero running. Compete and Earn your DEKA STRONG Mark and start training for DEKA FIT 2023! Sign up NOW! Limited Spots Available.
Interestsfitness
Share with friends