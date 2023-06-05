Saturday, July 15, 2023

DEKA Strong

2428 14th St. NW, DC
Columbia Heights

Elevate Interval Fitness

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25+

About This Event

Attention Washington, D.C.! Spartan DEKA & Elevate Interval Fitness are excited to introduce our new challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA STRONG consists of (10) functional training zones with zero running. Compete and Earn your DEKA STRONG Mark and start training for DEKA FIT 2023! Sign up NOW! Limited Spots Available.

Tags

fitness

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, July 15, 2023 08:00 am

Location

Elevate Interval Fitness
View Map