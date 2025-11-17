Deck the walls holiday art print pop-up
Friday, November 21, 2025

Deck the walls holiday art print pop-up

1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

Union Market

Shop for the perfect gift and have it framed too! Our Deck the Walls pop-up is the best way to support local artists and find a meaningful gift for someone on your list. Plus, have it framed by the pros at Framebridge and cross that task off your list. Stop by our holiday frame and print pop-up during the Union Market Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 21 in front of The Market. Featured artists coming soon!

Friday, November 21, 2025

Union Market
