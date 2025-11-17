Deck the walls holiday art print pop-up

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament
Long Bridge Park
Union MarketMore details
Shop for the perfect gift and have it framed too! Our Deck the Walls pop-up is the best way to support local artists and find a meaningful gift for someone on your list. Plus, have it framed by the pros at Framebridge and cross that task off your list. Stop by our holiday frame and print pop-up during the Union Market Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 21 in front of The Market. Featured artists coming soon!
Share with friends