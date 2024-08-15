Debate Watch Party at the Movement Infrastructure Project
Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Debate Watch Party at the Movement Infrastructure Project

33 Grant Circle NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20011, US
Adams Morgan Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Movement Infrastructure Project

Suggested donation: $5-20

About This Event

On Tuesday, September 10, Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris will face off with former President Donald Trump in the first debate of the 2024 election. Join us at the Movement Infrastructure Project (33 Grant Circle NW) for a Debate Watch Party. Doors open at 8pm, debate starts at 9pm.

Date

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 09:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

Location

Movement Infrastructure Project
