Debate Watch Party at the Movement Infrastructure Project

Tuesday, September 10th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Free Trivia: Knead-to-Know Series at Pizza Paradiso
Pizza Paradiso Georgetown
Movement Infrastructure ProjectMore details
On Tuesday, September 10, Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris will face off with former President Donald Trump in the first debate of the 2024 election. Join us at the Movement Infrastructure Project (33 Grant Circle NW) for a Debate Watch Party. Doors open at 8pm, debate starts at 9pm.
Suggested donation: $5-20
InterestsFood + Drink
Share with friends