Death Grips at The Anthem

There are few bands who have changed the course of alternative music in the way that Death Grips has. With a lineup of Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin, the band is equal parts abrasive, nuanced, and enigmatic. Despite being notoriously elusive, Death Grips has carved out their own space in the music world that is impossible to ignore. Their signature sound blends hip-hop, contemporary electronic, and digital hardcore in a way that has become fundamental in the current age of music.

