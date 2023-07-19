Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Death Cafe

1801 E St. SE, DC
Capital Hill

Congressional Cemetery

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

As an active burial ground, Historic Congressional Cemetery is well acquainted with death. But just what is a Death Cafe?

Death Cafe is a global movement facilitating thoughts and discussion about the often taboo subject of death, It’s an intimate informal gathering to discuss death while eating cake and drinking tea. There is no agenda other than providing a safe space to have an open-ended conversation.

 

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Congressional Cemetery
View Map