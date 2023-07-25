Dear Summer BBQ

Friday, June 16th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Dear Summer returns to the DMV for a BBQ event to end the summer right. With DJ sets from DJ Schemes, DJ 5’9 and DJ Quick Silva.
What’s Included?
-Free food from 4pm-6pm. Catered by Chef X
**Food will be available for purchase after 6pm while supplies last, EARLY ARRIVAL IS SUGGESTED! **
**alcohol not included in ticket price but can be purchased. As always please drink responsibly**
Limited Sections Available for RVSP! High Tables will be available also!
All guests must be 21+ with valid proof of ID to attend. No exceptions.
Food + Drink
