Dear Summer BBQ

Dear Summer returns to the DMV for a BBQ event to end the summer right. With DJ sets from DJ Schemes, DJ 5’9 and DJ Quick Silva.

What’s Included?

-Free food from 4pm-6pm. Catered by Chef X

**Food will be available for purchase after 6pm while supplies last, EARLY ARRIVAL IS SUGGESTED! **

**alcohol not included in ticket price but can be purchased. As always please drink responsibly**

Limited Sections Available for RVSP! High Tables will be available also!

All guests must be 21+ with valid proof of ID to attend. No exceptions.