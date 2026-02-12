Deadlift & Donuts

Deadlifts shouldn’t leave you feeling broken. Most people are told to “brace harder” or “fix your form” without ever being truly coached. This clinic blends serious coaching with a relaxed, welcoming vibe-because training should be effective and enjoyable.

What Makes This Different

• Hands-on deadlift coaching in a small group

• Individual setup, cues, and regressions

• Technique first, strength second

• Donuts after lifting (yes, really)

Who This Clinic Is For

This clinic is ideal if you lift already but feel beat up, used to train seriously and want to get back there, want confidence with the bar, or just want to train smart to prevent injury.

Duration: 90 minutes

Spots: Limited to 12 people