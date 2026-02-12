Deadlift & Donuts
Saturday, February 21, 2026

Deadlift & Donuts

3901 Fairfax Drive Suite 110, Arlington, VA 22201
Arlington

Method Fitness - M2

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$59

About This Event

Deadlifts shouldn’t leave you feeling broken. Most people are told to “brace harder” or “fix your form” without ever being truly coached. This clinic blends serious coaching with a relaxed, welcoming vibe-because training should be effective and enjoyable.

What Makes This Different

• Hands-on deadlift coaching in a small group
• Individual setup, cues, and regressions
• Technique first, strength second
• Donuts after lifting (yes, really)

Who This Clinic Is For

This clinic is ideal if you lift already but feel beat up, used to train seriously and want to get back there, want confidence with the bar, or just want to train smart to prevent injury.

Duration: 90 minutes
Spots: Limited to 12 people

Tags

fitnessFood + Drink

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, February 21, 2026 12:30 pm
Doors open at 12:30 pm

Location

Method Fitness - M2
View Map