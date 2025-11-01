DCPS Family Math Night
Thursday, November 13, 2025

2725 10th Street NE

About This Event

DCPS Parent University is a workshop series designed to help families support their child’s learning and growth.

On November 13, join us for an engaging evening of hands-on math activities that will help your student build confidence with numbers. This is also an opportunity to get questions answered about your child’s math curriculum and to learn more about how math is taught in DCPS.

Date

Location

Noyes Elementary School
