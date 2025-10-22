DC Zinefest
Saturday, November 1, 2025

DC Zinefest

901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

About This Event

DC Zinefest 2025

Please join us Saturday, November 1st from 11am–4pm at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown DC for our 15th annual zinefest.

DC Zinefest is a local nonprofit that fosters welcoming and accessible platforms for zine creation, sharing, and appreciation, and grows the zine community in the DC Metro Area.

In addition to our annual festival, we also host creative workshops and events throughout the year.

DC Zinefest is an annual, one-day independent event designed to provide a space for zine-makers, self-published artists, and writers to share their work with each other and the Washington, D.C., community.

Date

Saturday, November 1, 2025 11:00 am

Location

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
