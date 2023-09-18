DC Wine Walk 2023

Member Price: $15 Learn More

Get ready to embark on this wine-derful tasting adventure! Join us as we sip, stroll and savor our way through the best wines in the DMV. Select from eight charming neighborhoods, all while doing some good for a great cause. We’ll be simultaneously walking and wine-ing in:

Westpost

Bethesda Row

Shirlington

Falls Church

H Street/Capitol Hill

Georgetown

Navy Yard

Shaw/U Street

At the DC Wine Walk, we believe that wine tasting should be an experience that brings together friends, neighbors and wine enthusiasts of all kinds. That’s why we’ve curated a selection of the finest local wines that are sure to delight your senses.

As you navigate through your selected neighborhood, you’ll have the opportunity to sample a diverse range of wines, from crisp whites to bold reds and everything in between. Our knowledgeable wine experts will be on hand to guide you through each tasting, sharing interesting facts, tips and insider secrets along the way.

But the DC Wine Walk isn’t just about indulging in tasty vino. We’re also proud to partner with Wine to Water, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing clean water to communities in need around the world. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to support their incredible mission, so you can sip with purpose and make a difference with every glass.

So grab your friends, your walking shoes and your sense of adventure, and join us for a wine-filled day of exploration and enjoyment. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just looking for a fun and memorable way to spend a Saturday, the DC Wine Walk has something for everyone.

Hurry and secure your tickets now, as spots are limited and this is an event you won’t want to miss! Must be 21+ to participate. ID required.

Want $15 tickets? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag discounted tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox. Learn more here.