Friday, July 14, 2023

DC Weekend Blues Comedy Showcase

2327 18th St. NW, DC
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Columbia Station Club

About This Event

DC Weekend Blues Comedy Showcase will get you feeling just right for the weekend with the best Stand Up Comedy & The Best Jazz in Washington, DC all in one night at the famous Columbia Station in Adams Morgan, DC.

Catch the hot jokes then get ready for the jazz and blues

We catch the famous comedy in the upstairs lounge then head down for the popular dc’s favorite jazz and blues, It will be a night of dreams and fun!

The night will be filled with laughs and jazz to keep the night groovy!

Columbia Station is famous for comedy & jazz!

One of a kind drink menu along with tasty food

Reserve your tickets online to guarantee seats

No Drink Minimum

Good Times Guaranteed! Great idea for DC Date Night, meeting new people, or just for a good fun night on the town!

21+

Questions or Reservations

202-594-6245

Comedy

Date

Friday, July 14, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Columbia Station Club
