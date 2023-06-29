Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Columbia Station ClubMore details
DC Weekend Blues Comedy Showcase will get you feeling just right for the weekend with the best Stand Up Comedy & The Best Jazz in Washington, DC all in one night at the famous Columbia Station in Adams Morgan, DC.
Catch the hot jokes then get ready for the jazz and blues
We catch the famous comedy in the upstairs lounge then head down for the popular dc’s favorite jazz and blues, It will be a night of dreams and fun!
The night will be filled with laughs and jazz to keep the night groovy!
Columbia Station is famous for comedy & jazz!
One of a kind drink menu along with tasty food
Reserve your tickets online to guarantee seats
No Drink Minimum
Good Times Guaranteed! Great idea for DC Date Night, meeting new people, or just for a good fun night on the town!
21+
Questions or Reservations
202-594-6245
