DC Startup & Tech Week 2025

Saturday, October 18th, 2025 @ 10:00:am
Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025
Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
DC Startup & Tech Week (October 20 – 24, 2025) showcases events across the DMV that highlight innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology. DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW25) celebrates its 10th anniversary with five days of innovation, collaboration, and community across the DMV. The week features 150+ sessions, 300+ speakers, and 17 tracks at venues including Amazon HQ2, the Ronald Reagan Building, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, MLK Library, and International Square. Attendees include founders, investors, creatives, government leaders, and tech professionals shaping the region’s innovation economy.
