DC Startup & Tech Week 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025

Washington, DC 20011
Arlington National Mall Penn Quarter

Amazon HQ2, the Ronald Reagan Building, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, MLK Library, and International Square

Group Student DCSTW Week Pass - $47.19 | Founder & Startup DCSTW Week - $145.60 | Student DCSTW Week Pass - $55.12 | Investor, Services & Ecosystem Partner Pass - $224.78

About This Event

DC Startup & Tech Week (October 20 – 24, 2025) showcases events across the DMV that highlight innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology. DC Startup & Tech Week (DCSTW25) celebrates its 10th anniversary with five days of innovation, collaboration, and community across the DMV. The week features 150+ sessions, 300+ speakers, and 17 tracks at venues including Amazon HQ2, the Ronald Reagan Building, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, MLK Library, and International Square. Attendees include founders, investors, creatives, government leaders, and tech professionals shaping the region’s innovation economy.

Date

Monday, October 20, 2025 07:50 am
Doors open at 09:00 am

Location

Amazon HQ2, the Ronald Reagan Building, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Center, MLK Library, and International Square
