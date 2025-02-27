DC Sketchfest is the District’s sketch comedy festival happening March 26-29 at The DC Arts Center. TICKETS ON SALE NOW! dcsketchfest.com

March 26th @ 7pm – Show #1

Rails Comedy / Jordan Moeller / Mother’s Pouch

March 26th @ 9pm – Show #2

Girl Mountain / The Better Binness Bros. / M.I.S.T.

March 27th @ 7pm – Show #3

Queer Window / 15 Minutes Away / Seann Cantatore

March 27th @ 9pm – Show #4

The “Responsible” “Adults” / Big Ol’ Mess / Grace and the Gang

March 28th @ 5pm – Show #5

High Dramma / Erick Acuña / Jonathan Cohall

March 28th @ 7pm – Show #6

Andy Assaf / Jackie & Allison / Fanfiction Theater

March 28th @ 8:50pm – Show #7

Disco Horses / DC Raclette Club / Cam Wyllie

March 28th @ 10:30pm – Show #8

Money & Things / Bitty-Bat / Brick Penguin

March 29th @ 5pm – Show #9

Lemon Pepper and Sazón Comedy / Chaps / A.J. Schraeder

March 29th @ 7pm – Show #10

Brandy Alexander / Bad Medicine / Jon Blair

March 29th @ 8:50pm – Show #11

Field Trip / Ghost Girl / Party Trick

March 29th @ 10:30pm – Show #12

Time to Kill / Georgetown Sketch Comedy Society / Danielle She/Her

“What is DC Sketchfest?”

DC Sketchfest is DC’s only sketch comedy festival and features 36 comedy troupes from the US and Canada for four days only, March 26-29, at The DC Arts Center. DC Sketchfest is organized by the DC sketch comedy community and founded by Bad Medicine and Rails Comedy.

“What is Sketch Comedy?”

A sketch is a short, fully scripted comedy scene (you may call these “skits” but we never do). Sketch is the same thing you see on Saturday Night Live!