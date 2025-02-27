DC Sketchfest
Saturday, March 29, 2025

DC Sketchfest

2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan Columbia Heights Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General Admission - $15.00 Multi-Show Pass: 2 Shows - $25.00 Multi-Show Pass: 3 Shows - $35.00 Night Pass: All Shows - $45.00 Fest Pass: All Shows - $125.00 Livestream Link - $7.50

About This Event

DC Sketchfest is the District’s sketch comedy festival happening March 26-29 at The DC Arts Center. TICKETS ON SALE NOW! dcsketchfest.com

 

  • March 26th @ 7pm – Show #1
    Rails Comedy / Jordan Moeller / Mother’s Pouch

 

  • March 26th @ 9pm – Show #2
    Girl Mountain / The Better Binness Bros. / M.I.S.T.

 

  • March 27th @ 7pm – Show #3
    Queer Window / 15 Minutes Away / Seann Cantatore

 

  • March 27th @ 9pm – Show #4
    The “Responsible” “Adults” / Big Ol’ Mess / Grace and the Gang

 

  • March 28th @ 5pm – Show #5
    High Dramma / Erick Acuña / Jonathan Cohall

 

  • March 28th @ 7pm – Show #6
    Andy Assaf / Jackie & Allison / Fanfiction Theater

 

  • March 28th @ 8:50pm – Show #7
    Disco Horses / DC Raclette Club / Cam Wyllie

 

  • March 28th @ 10:30pm – Show #8
    Money & Things / Bitty-Bat / Brick Penguin

 

  • March 29th @ 5pm – Show #9
    Lemon Pepper and Sazón Comedy / Chaps / A.J. Schraeder

 

  • March 29th @ 7pm – Show #10
    Brandy Alexander / Bad Medicine / Jon Blair

 

  • March 29th @ 8:50pm – Show #11
    Field Trip / Ghost Girl / Party Trick

 

  • March 29th @ 10:30pm – Show #12
    Time to Kill / Georgetown Sketch Comedy Society / Danielle She/Her

 

“What is DC Sketchfest?”
DC Sketchfest is DC’s only sketch comedy festival and features 36 comedy troupes from the US and Canada for four days only, March 26-29, at The DC Arts Center. DC Sketchfest is organized by the DC sketch comedy community and founded by Bad Medicine and Rails Comedy.

 

“What is Sketch Comedy?”
A sketch is a short, fully scripted comedy scene (you may call these “skits” but we never do). Sketch is the same thing you see on Saturday Night Live!

 

@dcsketchfest

Tags

ComedyEventsLive performancesPerforming arts

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, March 29, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:45 pm

Location

The DC Arts Center
View Map