Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 @ 3:00:pm
Keegan Theatre
The DC Arts CenterMore details
DC Sketchfest is the District’s sketch comedy festival happening March 26-29 at The DC Arts Center. TICKETS ON SALE NOW! dcsketchfest.com
“What is DC Sketchfest?”
DC Sketchfest is DC’s only sketch comedy festival and features 36 comedy troupes from the US and Canada for four days only, March 26-29, at The DC Arts Center. DC Sketchfest is organized by the DC sketch comedy community and founded by Bad Medicine and Rails Comedy.
“What is Sketch Comedy?”
A sketch is a short, fully scripted comedy scene (you may call these “skits” but we never do). Sketch is the same thing you see on Saturday Night Live!
