Washington DC Outdoor Escape Game: House of Cards

Relive and remember why you loved watching House of Cards as you visit locations in Washington DC that served as the backdrop to all the plot twists and betrayals of the Underwoods! Follow step-by-step instructions, solve clues, and unlock local stories. See places and sites that have forged the United States of America.

Enjoy exploring the old part of DC, the Federal Triangle, walk by the Federal Bureau of Investigations headquarters, Smithsonian museums, US Navy Memorial, shops, restaurants, and much more. Try out this city exploration game in Washington DC now!

The route you’re going to follow in the city is sprinkled with unique places, fun clues and challenges, and incredible stories.

The experience will play out like you’re the main characters of a movie, only that you’re experiencing everything in first person! Fun dialogue, intrigue, and unexpected interactions are guaranteed.

HOW IT WORKS❓

1. Book your tickets 🎫

2. Download the Questo app – it’s free 📲

3. Head to the starting point📍

Available 24/7

Pause and resume anytime.

You can play offline

WHAT YOU’LL DO

The game is an interactive activity where you are guided by a mobile app through the city. With it, you follow directions and solve very fun puzzles, riddles, and cryptic codes.

During the game, you will also visit popular and hidden places in the city while learning fun (and we mean it) stories about them. This is a storytelling experience just as much.

The people doing these city exploration games gave them an average rating of 4.7/5 around the world. Join the playground too!