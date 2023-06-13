DC Noir at the Bar returns for its first in-person event since 2020!

Held at the Looking Glass Lounge, this reading series will feature today’s hottest crime fiction writers, including S.A. Cosby, Cheryl Head, Angie Kim, Eryk Pruitt, Alex Segura, and Art Taylor. With noir-themed music by local jazz sensation Sara Jones and hosted by E.A. Aymar.