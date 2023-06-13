Community Submitted

Thursday, June 29, 2023

DC Noir at the Bar

3634 Georgia Ave. NW, DC
Downtown

Looking Glass Lounge

More details
Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

DC Noir at the Bar returns for its first in-person event since 2020!

Held at the Looking Glass Lounge, this reading series will feature today’s hottest crime fiction writers, including S.A. Cosby, Cheryl Head, Angie Kim, Eryk Pruitt, Alex Segura, and Art Taylor. With noir-themed music by local jazz sensation Sara Jones and hosted by E.A. Aymar.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, June 29, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Looking Glass Lounge
View Map