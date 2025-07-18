DC JazzFest Presents: Lalah Hathaway & Matthew Whitaker

Popular

Friday, August 29, 2025

DC JazzFest Presents: Lalah Hathaway & Matthew Whitaker

901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
The Wharf

The Anthem

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Starting at $77.85

About This Event

Endowed with a deep well of vocal expression, Lalah Hathaway effortlessly crosses multiple genres from R&B to jazz and is embraced by hip-hop artists for her rich contralto expressions. A singer-songwriter of the first order, she has topped the charts on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. On the jazz side, she collaborated with the great pianist Joe Sample for The Song Lives On.

 

New Jersey native Matthew Whitaker continues to amass an impressive audience through his kinetic and deeply soulful keyboard work.  Blind since birth, he has performed at the virtual DC JazzFest Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Apollo Theater, where he opened for Stevie Wonder’s Hall of Fame induction concert. 

Tags

FestivalsEventsLive MusicLive performancesPerforming arts

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, August 29, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30pm

Location

The Anthem
View Map