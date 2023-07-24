Saturday, September 2, 2023

DC JazzFest: The Wharf

760 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
$20+ for individual artists; $200 Two Day All Access Pass

DC Jazzfest is hosting over 100 artists in more than 30 venues citywide on Labor Day Weekend (August 30 to September 3). For this year’s 19th annual fest, headliners include Gregory Porter, Kenny Garrett, and Samara Joy.
More performances and venues will be announced closer to the date.

Performing artsLive performancesFood + Drink

