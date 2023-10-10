Saturday, October 21, 2023

DC Got Sole

2001 East Capitol St. SE, DC
Capital Hill

DC Armory

$30-$35

About This Event

DC’s Greatest Sneaker Convention!

Buy, Sell, and Trade Your Sneakers & Clothes!

Only at DC Got Sole:

🔥 5,000+ Sneakerheads

👟 Hundreds of Vendors

🆓 Free Giveaways

📸 Special Guests

🎉 Contests

🎤 Live Performances

📈 & So Much More!

Get Your Tickets & Tables Now Before They’re Gone!

Past Got Sole events have included PJ Tucker, Lil Yachty, Dennis Rodman, Antonio Brown, Bronny James, DaBaby, Rich The Kid, Joe La Puma, Qias Omar, Common Hype, Harrison Nevel, Charlie McAvoy, Matthew Judon & More… you never know who you might meet!

Date

Saturday, October 21, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

DC Armory
