DC Fray Summer Softball Tournament

Monday, September 18th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Official Fray Event
The Fields at RFK CampusMore details
Are you ready for the softball showdown of the summer? Join DC Fray for a guaranteed three games and food + drink to keep you hitting home runs all day long.
Individual registration is $43, or build your own team of up to 14 players for $600. Must be 21 or older to participate. Gather your dream team and get signed up before this event sells out!
InterestsBaseball, Sports, Food + Drink, Fray events, Outdoor Activities, Social sports
