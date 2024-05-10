DC Fray // Spring 2024 Player Party

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Official Fray Event
The BrigMore details
Member Price: Players Free
Skys Out Thighs Out or Something Like That…Time To PARTY!!!
Join Us Again For Another #MajorSlay of a Player Party!
What: Unlimited Free Beer, Free raffle prizes (think Nats Tix, Free Registrations, The reverence of all your friends), Beer games, and most importantly…..the opportunity to chill with pals 🙂
When: Friday, May 10th, 2024, 8:00pm-10:00pm
Where: The Brig (1007 8th St SE #1, Washington, DC 20003)
Why: Uhhhhhhhhh do you even need to ask??
Time: 8:00pm-10:00pm – DC Fray + Friends
Pre-Register for the party to save your spot
**Come on over early before the tab closes or we run out**
BRING YOUR FRIENDS — $20 at the door and they can party too!
InterestsDance, DJ, Food + Drink, Social Sports
NeighborhoodCapital Hill, Capitol Hill
