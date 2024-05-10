DC Fray // Spring 2024 Player Party

Member Price: Players Free Learn More

Skys Out Thighs Out or Something Like That…Time To PARTY!!!

Join Us Again For Another #MajorSlay of a Player Party!

What: Unlimited Free Beer, Free raffle prizes (think Nats Tix, Free Registrations, The reverence of all your friends), Beer games, and most importantly…..the opportunity to chill with pals 🙂

When: Friday, May 10th, 2024, 8:00pm-10:00pm

Where: The Brig (1007 8th St SE #1, Washington, DC 20003)

Why: Uhhhhhhhhh do you even need to ask??

REGISTER Here

Time: 8:00pm-10:00pm – DC Fray + Friends

Pre-Register for the party to save your spot

**Come on over early before the tab closes or we run out**

BRING YOUR FRIENDS — $20 at the door and they can party too!