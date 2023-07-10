DC Festival of Magic: A 3-Day Event

For the third year, Capital Hilton will be the backdrop for the DC Festival of Magic, where the best magicians from across the country will dazzle and enchant audiences across five performances this Labor Day weekend.

Friday, September 1

• 8 p.m. – Larry Hass, magician, philosopher, and the Dean of Jeff McBride’s Magic & Mystery School in Las Vegas, kicks off the weekend with a performance that mixes astonishing magic with ideas that lift the spirit. This show is for individuals ages 12 and older.

Saturday, September 2

• 1 p.m. – The All Stars of Close Up Magic Show features three performers, Jeff Eline, Rahaan Jackson, and Mike McLaughlin, that will use sleight-of-hand, mental tricks, and more to leave the audience in awe. Limited tickets are available to create an intimate performance. This show is for individuals ages 15 and older.

• 8 p.m. – Become fully immersed in a performance by Stephen Bargatze, as he creates a strong relationship with the audience with his very own brand of clean comedy and magic. This show is for individuals ages 12 and older.

Sunday, September 3

• 1 p.m. – Bring the whole family to watch as Joe Holiday puts on an incredible fun-filled Family Magic Show. Holiday is an expert at keeping the kids laughing and the adults amazed. Individuals of all ages are welcome at this show.

• 8 p.m. – Chicago-based Magician, Kayla Drescher rounds out the weekend with her performance, “Magic in Heels,” which incorporates expert sleight-of-hand, comedy, entertaining stories, and lots of audience participation. This show is for individuals ages 15 and older.

For those who are looking for a little magical nightcap, The Statler Lounge will have casual, strolling magic every night from 9-10 p.m. Purchase an All-Access Pass to attend all five shows over the weekend, or get tickets for individual shows at dcmagicfestival.com