Community Submitted

Saturday, August 19, 2023

DC Fashion Show “All Season 2024” Tygerian Lace

1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC
West End

Truly Yours DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Be the first to see Tygerian Lace’s All Season 2024 collection at Truly Yours DC on August 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. In a curated fashion presentation, we will showcase our 12-piece collection using live models. After the presentation, we’ll network and enjoy good vibes played by local musicians and full-flavored creative cocktails available at Mercy Me.

Tags

Style

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 19, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Truly Yours DC
View Map