DC Dragon Boat Club Beginners Practice

Come try the sport of dragon boating with DC Dragon Boat Club! Our club includes paddlers of all skill levels, from novice to national team members, and we’d love to have you join us.

General information about DC Dragon Boat Club is available on our website: dcdragonboat.org. We welcome all paddlers to enjoy 3 practices with us free of charge before making a decision about club membership.

All paddlers attending this session must:

1. Complete the DCDBC Beginners Waiver

2. Complete the COVID-19 Guidelines

3. Wear a life jacket or PFD while in the boat (paddles and life jackets / PFDs will be provided)

Schedule:

9:30 am Meet at the Lobsterman statue (on Market Pier at the District Wharf, near District Donuts) for an introduction to paddling technique, a warm-up, and to meet your coaches and fellow paddlers.

9:45 am Head down to the dock to get a paddle and PFD and load up the boat. We’ll spend about an hour on the water, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out your paddling skills! We’ll do some drills, work on your technique, and most of all have fun.

10:45 am Head back to the dock and unload the boats.

Other Practice Notes:

Weather: We practice rain or shine. However, practice will be cancelled in the event of thunder and/or lightning (we get off of the water if we hear thunder or see lightning and remain off the water for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder / lightning) or if other conditions such as high winds make it unsafe for paddling.

What to wear: Dragon boating is a water sport, and we recommend wearing clothing that you don’t mind getting a little wet. During spring and fall, you may want to dress in layers so that you’ll be able to take off your outer layer once we warm up a bit. We recommend wearing shoes in the boat – you’ll see many of our paddlers wearing old sneakers, water shoes, or flip flops. There is no shade on the water, so bring sunglasses and/or a hat and put on sunscreen.